Fosters needed for Animal Care Center kittens

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center is holding a kitten shower on Saturday.

The center is holding the kitten shower to educate the community about fostering. There will be games, food, prizes and gift certificates available.

The Animal Care Center wants the kittens to have the best possible chance of survival. All supplies needed for fostering will be provided.

Donations are welcome for items including kitten and puppy milk replacer, snuggle-safe heating disks, miracle nipples, bottles, fleece blankets, trial size Dawn dish soap, new toothbrushes, hard plastic cat carriers, puppy pads and Terramycin.

The kitten shower is going on from 10 a.m. to noon on Mt. Vernon Avenue near Highway 58.