Founding publisher of El Popular passes away

BAKERSFIELD, CA (KERO) — According to a release from family members, after months of struggling with declining health, the founding publisher of El Popular, Raúl Camacho Sr., died at his home on June 27th.

Camacho was one of the pioneers of Hispanic media in Kern county and the only print media published entirely in Spanish.

El Popular was founded by Camacho on August 26th, 1983, in Bakersfield.

Funeral services are scheduled for July 8th at 10 am, at Saint Philip the Apostle Church in Bakersfield.

Camacho was 84-years-old.

El Popular is still in publication, being run by Camacho's eldest son. To check it out visit this link.