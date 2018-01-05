Four found shot to death in Los Angeles County suburb

Associated Press
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says four people have been found shot to death in a residence in the city of Santa Clarita.  

A department statement says the dead found early Friday include a man, two women and a male juvenile.

All four were pronounced dead at the scene on Startree Lane in the suburb north of Los Angeles, but no other details have been released.

