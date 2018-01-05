Four found shot to death in Los Angeles County suburb

Haze
HI: 71°
LO: 53°
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says four people have been found shot to death in a residence in the city of Santa Clarita.
A department statement says the dead found early Friday include a man, two women and a male juvenile.
All four were pronounced dead at the scene on Startree Lane in the suburb north of Los Angeles, but no other details have been released.
The Bakersfield Fire Department is hosting a Trench Rescue Training on Friday.
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says four people have been found shot to death in a residence in…
WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. employers added 148,000 jobs in December, a modest gain but enough to suggest the economy entered the new year with…
UPDATE (Jan. 5 -- 8:21 a.m.) According to Bryan Moore of California Highway Patrol, Fort Tejon, around 5 a.m. an unknown big rig dropped a…