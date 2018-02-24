Four people were arrested on DUI charges on Stockdale

Johana Restrepo
7:37 AM, Feb 24, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department held a DUI and driver's license check point on Friday evening.

1,378 vehicles were screened near the First United Methodist Church from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Nine drivers were briefly detained for officers to check their sobriety level. Four of those drivers were arrested for DUI charges.

43 drivers were cited for driving without a license or an expired license.

