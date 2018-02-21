Four suspects rob Loves Truck Stop in Tehachapi

Johana Restrepo
11:05 AM, Feb 21, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - On Feb. 2 officers from the Tehachapi Police Department received a call of a robbery at the Loves Truck Stop on East Tehachapi Boulevard.

Police say that around 12:23 p.m. an adult elderly man was "lured to the rear" of the truck stop where suspects took his money and jewelry.

They fled the area in a red or maroon SUV, possibly a Ford Escape or Toyota.

Information sent by police describes the four suspects as:

  1. White male adult, late 40’s, wearing a baseball cap, a tan button up short sleeve shirt and light blue jeans.
  2. White male adult 20’s, wearing a black shirt and light blue jeans.
  3. White male adult, early 20’s, wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.
  4. White male adult, 40’s, wearing a gray long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and black framed eyeglasses.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact TPD.

