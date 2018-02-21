Four suspects rob Loves Truck Stop in Tehachapi

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - On Feb. 2 officers from the Tehachapi Police Department received a call of a robbery at the Loves Truck Stop on East Tehachapi Boulevard.
Police say that around 12:23 p.m. an adult elderly man was "lured to the rear" of the truck stop where suspects took his money and jewelry.
They fled the area in a red or maroon SUV, possibly a Ford Escape or Toyota.
Information sent by police describes the four suspects as:
White male adult, late 40’s, wearing a baseball cap, a tan button up short sleeve shirt and light blue jeans.
White male adult 20’s, wearing a black shirt and light blue jeans.
White male adult, early 20’s, wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.
White male adult, 40’s, wearing a gray long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and black framed eyeglasses.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact TPD.
The Golden Empire Transit District is installing solar panels at their administration office on Golden State Avenue this Spring.
Drivers could be paying even more to fill up their tanks soon, after gas went up 12 cents just last year in November.
A vote on making water restrictions permanent has been delayed by 15 days, as much of the state has slipped back into drought conditions.
Kern County Fire responded to calls about smoke in the downtown area of Lamont early on Wednesday.