Fourth suspect in a deadly shooting arrested Sunday

Elisa Navarro
5:47 PM, Aug 26, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The fourth suspect in a deadly shooting, Kenton McDaniel, was arrested Sunday just before 1:30 p.m. in central Bakersfield.

According to Bakersfield police, McDaniel was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in southwest Bakersfield that occurred on November 24, 2017. 33-year-old Hardeep Singh was killed in the shooting.

Another suspect, Tymere Ross, was arrested by the Solano County Sheriff on Saturday, August 18 after contacting him as a passenger during a vehicle enforcement stop.

BPD says McDaniel was the final outstanding suspect in this shooting. He has been booked into the Kern County Jail. 

