BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Police have arrested 20-year-old Tymere Anthony Ross in connection to the deadly shooting in Southwest Bakersfield that happened in November 2017 and left 33-year-old Hardeep Singh dead.

Ross is facing first degree murder charges according to court documents.

This story emerged when Singh was shot and killed on November 24 around 11:30 p.m. at the Cambridge Village Apartments in Southwest Bakersfield on North Laurelglen Boulevard and was pronounced dead at the scene.