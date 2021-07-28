Watch
Fox Theater is hosting a standup show with guest star Quinn Dahle

Fox theater hosts "Night of Laughter"
Courtesy: Fox Theater
Posted at 12:12 PM, Jul 28, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join the Fox Theater on July 30, 2021 at 8 p.m. for a "Night of Laughter" with Quinn Dahle.

Quinn Dahle is a comedian and is coming to Bakersfield to perform his standup, join him and his friends Shayma Tash, Daniel Betts, and host Chris Flail.

Dahle has been on The Tonight Show, Showtime, Comedy Central, Lopez Tonight and Carson Daly. He's also worked with Robin Williams, Drew Carey, Tim Allen, Dane Cook, Dana Carvey, Norm McDonald, Brad Garrett, Jon Lovitz, Bill Maher, Frank Caliendo, David Alan Grier, John Witherspoon, Tommy Chong, John Pinette and Harland Williams.

Dahle is originally from Minnesota but lived in Colorado and Arizona before he settled down in Los Angeles to pursue a career in comedy.

Tickets are available online or by phone (661-324-1369).

