Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Fox Theater partners with Kern County Animal services for 'Give One, Get One' donation drive

For each item donated to Kern County Animal Services, donors will receive a free ticket to see any movie showing at the Historic Fox Theater in downtown Bakersfield.
a dog in an animal shelter
23ABC
a dog in an animal shelter
Posted at 11:09 PM, Nov 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-29 02:09:21-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater is partnering with Kern County Animal Services to get their animals some much needed items through a donation drive.

KCAS is in need of blankets, dog treats, cat toys, peanut butter, and canned vegetables. For each item you donate, you'll receive a free ticket to attend any movie showing at the Fox Theater in downtown Bakersfield.

Donations for the animals can be dropped off at the Fox Theater box office or brought directly to the shelter at 3951 Fruitvale Avenue in Bakersfield.

For more information about the animal shelter, please visit the Kern County Animal Services website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Christmas Parade

Thursday, December 1st at 6 PM