Fox Theater partners with Kern County Animal services for 'Give One, Get One' donation drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater is partnering with Kern County Animal Services to get their animals some much needed items through a donation drive.

KCAS is in need of blankets, dog treats, cat toys, peanut butter, and canned vegetables. For each item you donate, you'll receive a free ticket to attend any movie showing at the Fox Theater in downtown Bakersfield.

Donations for the animals can be dropped off at the Fox Theater box office or brought directly to the shelter at 3951 Fruitvale Avenue in Bakersfield.

For more information about the animal shelter, please visit the Kern County Animal Services website.