Fox Theater to screen 'The NeverEnding Story' Friday

7:11 AM, Feb 27, 2018
The Fox Theater will be screening 80s classic "The NeverEnding Story" on Friday. 

Anyone who grew up in the 1980s will be able to relive their childhood with a classic movie that will be screened at the Fox Theater. 

On Friday, the Fox will be screening "The NeverEnding Story". 

Over the last few months, the Fox has been screening classic movies like "Office Space," "The Big Lebowski," and "Gone with the Wind". 

Tickets for Friday's showing of "The NeverEnding Story" cost $5. 

Tickets can be purchased on the Fox Theater's website or at the box office at 2001 H Street. 

