Frazier Park utility says water is safe for most people to drink

Still dangerous for pregnant women and infants.
Posted at 9:03 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 00:03:56-04

FRAZIER PARK, Calif. (KERO) — In one Kern County mountain community officials discussed concerns Thursday night around high levels of a natural chemical found in tap water in a meeting.

The Frazier Park Utility Board's director saying the nitrate levels are still dangerous for high-risk residents like pregnant women and infants but it is safe for everyone else. Those not at risk, can drink, bathe and cook with the water.

Anthony Wright, 23ABC
2:06 PM, Jul 07, 2021

The director saying the board is working to lower the levels of nitrates in the well where they were found. They are also looking into getting a whole new water well altogether.

The director told 23ABC all this should be happening soon but did not specify a date.

For now, the board urges residents to be cautious.

