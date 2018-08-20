Free bus rides to Bakersfield College

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

Bakersfield College is offering free Kern Transit bus rides for their students.

Starting August 20th, BC students will get free rides on Kern Transit buses. You must show your valid student ID for the free ride. It will run until the semester is over on December 8th.

This entitative is to help with the air quality in Kern County as well as free up student parking spots on campus.

The free bus ride program will also allow students to ride all 100-numbered routes in Kern County, not just the routes to and from school.

Bakersfield College director of student life, Dr. Nicky Damania, said, “Having partnerships with organizations that value education in our community is crucial to our growing economy here in Kern County. Bakersfield College is grateful for this collaboration and hopes all students will take advantage of this resource to help them in achieving their academic degrees. Both Bakersfield College and Kern Transit are committed to breaking down barriers to ensure our students are successful.”

College officials said funding for this program comes from a grant from the Low Carbon Transit Operations Program, which provides operating and capital assistance for transit agencies to reduce greenhouse gas emission and improve mobility, with a priority of serving disadvantaged communities.