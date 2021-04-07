Free COVID vaccines offered Sunday at The People's Missionary Baptist Church

In an effort to get more people vaccinated, a free vaccine clinic will be held Sunday at The People's Missionary Baptist Church.

Adventist Health, Dignity Health, Kaiser Permanente, MLKcommUNITY Initiative and The People's Missionary Baptist Church are teaming to provide 1,000 Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccines for the community.

The MLKcommUNITY Initiative said in a press release that "This is an effort to reach the Southeast area and the Black community, but it is open to everyone."

The event will allow for walk-up and drive-thru vaccinations.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at The People's Missionary Baptist Church at 1451 Madison Street.

Anyone looking for more information can email mlkcommunityinitiative@gmail.com or make an appointment through Operation Vaccination.