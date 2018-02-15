Free flu shots being offered in Delano

Fair
DELANO, Calif. - The flu season has killed nearly 100 people across California, including a woman in Kern County. This week, free flu shots will be given out in an effort to keep people healthy.
Delano Regional Medical Center will hold a free flu shot clinic on Friday.
The shots will be given out from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the corner of Garces Highway and Oxford Street.
Health officials say that walk-ins are welcome and the shots are free to the public while supplies last.
Bike Bakersfield is gearing up to hold its Smart Cycling Traffic Skills course to help keep riders safe.
President Donald Trump will address the nation at 11 a.m. EST.
H&M will open at the Valley Plaza Mall next Thursday, according to the clothing store's website .