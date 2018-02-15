Free flu shots being offered in Delano

Walk-ins welcome, free while supplies last

11:30 AM, Feb 15, 2018

DELANO, Calif. - The flu season has killed nearly 100 people across California, including a woman in Kern County. This week, free flu shots will be given out in an effort to keep people healthy.

Delano Regional Medical Center will hold a free flu shot clinic on Friday. 

The shots will be given out from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the corner of Garces Highway and Oxford Street.

Health officials say that walk-ins are welcome and the shots are free to the public while supplies last.

