Free flu shots being offered in Delano

DELANO, Calif. - The flu season has killed nearly 100 people across California, including a woman in Kern County. This week, free flu shots will be given out in an effort to keep people healthy.

Delano Regional Medical Center will hold a free flu shot clinic on Friday.

The shots will be given out from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the corner of Garces Highway and Oxford Street.

Health officials say that walk-ins are welcome and the shots are free to the public while supplies last.