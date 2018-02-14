Free HIV testing at Bakersfield College on Wednesday

Cloudy
Clinica Sierra Vista will be at Bakersfield College between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. along with Kern County Public Health, Planned Parenthood and the Bakersfield Aids Project to administer the tests.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Local health centers are encouraging people to get tested for HIV and will be offering free testing on Wednesday.
Cubbies announced it will open its new location on Valentine's Day.
Fans of the Silver & Black can get a first-hand live look from Bakersfield's own Derek Carr as he and his brother, former NFLer and…
The CSUB Newman Catholic Club is hosting an Ash Wednesday mass at noon.