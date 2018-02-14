Free HIV testing at Bakersfield College on Wednesday

Johana Restrepo
9:15 AM, Feb 14, 2018
56 mins ago

Clinica Sierra Vista will be at Bakersfield College between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. along with Kern County Public Health, Planned Parenthood and the Bakersfield Aids Project to administer the tests.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Local health centers are encouraging people to get tested for HIV and will be offering free testing on Wednesday.

Local News