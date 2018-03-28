Free lunch combo at Little Caesar's Pizza on Monday

Johana Restrepo
2:30 PM, Mar 28, 2018
7 mins ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Little Caesar's Pizza will be giving away free lunch combos on Monday thanks to March Madness.

University of Maryland-Baltimore County, the 16th seed knocked out Virginia, the number one seed, in the opening round of March Madness 74-54.

Little Caesar's Pizza promised that if any 16th seed knocked out the number one seed, they'd give everyone a free lunch.

Between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. people will get a free 5 dollar lunch box.

