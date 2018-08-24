Free movie at Artisan Square Saturday night

BAKERFIELD, Calif. - Looking for free family fun this weekend? Artisan Square will be hosting a free movie Saturday night.

Organizers said they will be showing the Disney, Pixar movie Coco. All you need to do to go is to RSVP for the Outdoor Movie Screening on their Facebook page. To RSVP click "Going" on the event page.

Organizers said the event screening will take place at the fountain on Allen and Brimhall starting at 8:00 p.m., with the movie beginning at sunset. Attendance is free with free prizes, drawings and gift cards to local businesses in Artisan Square.

Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged to stay comfortable outdoors. Complimentary popcorn will be provided. Must be 15 years in age and older to participate in the raffle.