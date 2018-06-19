Free Pizookie Day Thursday to benefit the Longest Day and Alzheimer's Association

6:25 PM, Jun 18, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - This Thursday June 21, BJ's is offering free Pizookies with purchases of at least $9.95. A portion of the purchase will go to The Longest Day Alzheimer's Association. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

