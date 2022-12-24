Watch Now
Free ride runs out: Public transportation grant expires, GETBus ends free fares on high AQI days

Golden Empire Transit has announced that as of December 20, the grant the agency has been using to fund their high AQI free fares program has expired and the program ended as of that day.
Golden Empire Transit Bus
Posted at 4:10 PM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 19:10:26-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In December of 2015, President Barack Obama signed the Fixing America's Surface Transportation (FAST) Act, which committed federal resources to enhancing and upgrading municipal public transportation services. Golden Empire Transit has used that funding to offer free fares on all their fixed route and Get-A-Lift bus services on days when the local AQI went above 150. On December 20, 2022, GETBus announced that this grant has expired.

The Congestion Mitigation Air Quality grant is a federal funding source that helps municipalities in pollution zones reduce the amount of ozone, carbon monoxide, and particulate matter in the air.

As a result of the grant money running out, GETBus will no longer be able to provide free rides as an incentive to use public transportation instead of individual automobiles. The free ride incentive was intended to encourage travelers to choose less polluting ways of getting around town, which would result in higher local air quality.

It is unclear whether another grant opportunity is available or when it might become available for GET to reinstate the AQI fares program. 23ABC has reached out to the GETBus offices for comment. Stay connected for more details as they become available.

