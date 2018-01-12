Free women's self-defense class being held in Bakersfield Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Women have the chance to take part in a self-defense class and learn how to protect themselves.

David Woods of Bakersfield Elite Martial Arts and Karen of Damsel in Defense.

Make sure to wear comfortable clothing and socks because participants will be practicing what they learn.

The class will be held on January 23, 2018 from 5:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. at the Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault Outreach Center which is located at 1921 19th Street in Bakersfield.



Space is limited and spots fill up fast. Be sure to RSVP by calling 661-322-0931.

For more information, click here.