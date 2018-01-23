Free women's self-defense class taking place Tuesday night

Morgan Wheeler
7:08 AM, Jan 23, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault Outreach Center is hosting a FREE women's self-defense class on Tuesday, January 23 from 5:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Learn self-defense techniques from David Woods of Bakersfield Elite Martial Arts and Karen of Damsel in Defense.

The Outreach Center says  to wear comfortable clothing and socks because you will be practicing what you learn.

The Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault Outreach Center is located 1921 19th St, Bakersfield, CA 93301.

Space is limited, RSVP by calling 661-322-0931.

 

