Frenso St. ranked among top 30 universities in the country

Fresno State University ranks among the top 30 universities in the nation, according to new poll.

The magazine, Washington Monthly, released the poll ranking the top 30 universities in the U.S. Fresno State ranked 24th between Dartmouth College (23) and the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor (25). Fresno State ranks 12th among the 17 public institutions included in the rankings.

According to the poll Fresno State was ranked among seven of the eight Ivy League school, six University of California schools and MIT. The top five included Harvard University, Stanford University, Massachusetts Institute of technology (MIT), Princeton University and Yale University. The highest ranked public school was University of California-San Diego (7). The highest ranked state school was Utah State University (12).

For the rest of the rankings visit the poll's website:

washingtonmonthly.com/2018college-guide?ranking=main-rankings-national-universities