Fresno County's TJ Cox announces Congressional run

Fair
HI: 72°
LO: 47°
Fresno County businessman TJ Cox announced that he will challenge incumbent Congressman David Valadao in this year's Congressional race.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Fresno County businessman TJ Cox announced that he will challenge incumbent Congressman David Valadao in this year's Congressional race.
Sending the announcement this morning, Cox also posted the news on social media.
23ABC checked with the Fresno County Elections Office, and they say Cox has not officially filed for the race yet.
The Bakersfield Police Department will be holding a DUI and driver's license checkpoint on Saturday at an undisclosed location.
Fresno County businessman TJ Cox announced that he will challenge incumbent Congressman David Valadao in this year's Congressional race.
Delano Police is looking for a man for allegedly stealing a surveillance camera from a business on Friday.
The woman accused of killing her own son eight years ago appeared in court on Tuesday, her sentencing however was pushed back to March 20.