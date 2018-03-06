Fresno County's TJ Cox announces Congressional run

12:05 PM, Mar 6, 2018

Fresno County businessman TJ Cox announced that he will challenge incumbent Congressman David Valadao in this year's Congressional race.

Sending the announcement this morning, Cox also posted the news on social media.

23ABC checked with the Fresno County Elections Office, and they say Cox has not officially filed for the race yet.

