Fresno Mother targeted in kidnapping and ransom scam

FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno County Sheriff's Office would like to warn citizens of what could be an ongoing, widespread scam after detectives became aware of an extortion attempt while handling a call for service on November 13.

Dispatchers received a call from a Fresno woman who reported a possible kidnapping of her daughter. The woman explained that an unknown man named Pedro had called her speaking spanish and told the woman that he had kidnapped her daughter from a bus stop. The man said that if she wanted her daughter returned safely, the woman would need to transfer $500 to him using a money wiring service. The phone number on the caller ID originated out of Mexico and began with a 52 followed by 10 digits.

The woman, who has four daughters, became suspicious and contacted her husband who said he had picked up one of their daughters at school and that she was safe. Deputies responded and learned of two schools the three other girls attend, visited the campuses and found that they were safe.

According to deputies, Pedro later called back and a deputy who remained at the home answered the phone. He identified himself as law enforcement, which caused Pedro to curse at the deputy and hang up on him. Deputies attempted to call back the number but were unable to get through.

Allegations of kidnappings should always be taken seriously, however, there are simple steps to take in order to verify the credibility of the clam.

Deputies give these tips if you receive a call like this:

Do not rush to send money.

Do not reveal personal information such as names, locations, etc.

Ask the caller questions that a stranger would not know.

Attempt to contact a friend, relative or the potential victim to see if everything is ok.

Please document any information, such as the caller's name or phone number and report it to law enforcement.