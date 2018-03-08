Fresno sex offender faces 1,882 years in prison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A Fresno man was found guilty on Wednesday of numerous child molestation and child pornography charges and faces 1,882 years-to-life in prison.

Cornelio Jimenez, 42, a registered sex offender was living with a family and was charged with sexually assaulting two female victims in their home over a period of one year from June 2014 to June 2015.

One of the victims was four and the other was seven.

Jimenez was found guilty of:

34 felony counts of Lewd Acts on a Minor

One felony count of Possession of More Than 600 Images of Child Pornography

One felony count of Producing Child Pornography

Jimenez was also charged with having prior conviction for Attempted Child Molestation in the state of Washington in 1997.

He pleaded guilty to failing to register as a sex offender as well. Jimenez is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday at the Fresno County Superior Court.

Although he faces 1,882 years he will be eligible for release under the Elderly Parole Program once he reaches the age of 60 and after serving 25 years.