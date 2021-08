BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Friday Night Football is back in Bakersfield, and so is the bad air quality. Games were originally planned to kick off at 7:30 p.m. but are now pushed back to 8:30 p.m. due to bad air quality.

We will be covering:

Shafter vs. Highland

Paraclete vs. Garces Memorial

Bakersfield vs. Clovis

Sunnyside vs. South

Liberty vs. Ridgeview

Arroyo Grande vs. Centennial