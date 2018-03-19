Friends, family of Malik Mallett hold rally in Ridgecrest and call for justice

RIDGECREST, Calif. - Friends and family of Malik Mallett gathered in Ridgecrest on Sunday to raise awareness about a homicide that's yielded no arrests.

Mallett was fatally stabbed at a party in Ridgecrest on July 30, 2017. People were detained at the scene, but an arrest was never officially made.

Mallett's family and friends held a peaceful rally on China Lake Boulevard on Sunday, which would have been Mallett's 22nd birthday. On Facebook, Mallett's mother said their goal was to "celebrate Malik’s memory AND spotlight what we feel is a failure in our justice system."

The group will be holding a follow-up rally on Friday, March 23 at Ridgecrest City Hall.