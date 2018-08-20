Front Fire burning in San Luis Obispo County

Elisa Navarro
7:40 PM, Aug 19, 2018
On Sunday, August 19 at approximately 3 p.m., the Front Fire sparked up in San Luis Obispo County. The fire is burning between New Cuyama and Santa Maria. 

Traffic is being affected on Highway 166. The fire is currently 300 acres and there is no containment at this time. 

 

