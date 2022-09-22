Fun from day one, this year’s Kern County Fair has something for everyone

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Wednesday was only the first day of the Kern County Fair, but it was already hitting high gear. From the rides to the games to the food, live entertainment and so much more, this year’s fair is shaping up to be an event you won’t want to miss.

Last year the fair was only open for 10 days with a few days off in the middle due to covid precautions, but this year the fair is staying open for 12 days straight.

There are also 7 new food vendors this year, along with tons of family-friendly activities to experience.

Chelsey Roberts, facility marketing manager for the Kern County Fair, says the best part is that there’s always something for everyone.

“I think that one of the most things is that we have 5 stages of free entertainment out here for everyone to enjoy,” said Roberts. “It’s all included with your admission to the fair. We have a whole area of family fun friendly events, like the lumberjack show, racing pigs, stunt dogs, so much. There’s literally something for everyone out here.”

Farmer Perry Tjaarda brings his cows from Shafter every year because he enjoys teaching the community about cow birthing. He’s always surprised at how many people come out to learn.

“There’s so many things to do here at the fair, there’s so much to the livestock department here, and there’s so many other animals and projects to see as well,” said Tjaarda.

Nathan Wells, a food vendor who owns Hawaiian Teriyaki and offers everything from noodles to rice and veggies, says they’ve heard great reviews about the Kern County Fair.

“For us, it’s just a great fair,” said Wells. “We’ve heard great reviews about this fair. There’s a lot of people that come here and we love doing the fairs.”

The Kern County Fair will run from now until October 2nd. Tickets are available at the gate, but people who purchase online receive a discount. Admission for adults is $12 at the gate and $9 if you buy them online. Admission for children between the ages of 6 and 12 is $5 at the gate and $4 online. Admission for children 5 and under is free. You can also choose to purchase a four-pack of tickets for $48 at the gate or $30 online.