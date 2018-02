BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Mark Abernathy, Republican political consultant behind the success of many local politicians, passed away January 27, 2018.

The funeral for Abernathy has been set for Saturday, February 10 at The Fruitvale Campus Worship Sanctuary of Valley Baptist Church, 4800 Fruitvale Ave. The funeral service is set to start at 10:30 a.m.

Family of Mark Abernathy has requested a private service will provide a HD video coverage online.

Valley Baptist will provide broadcast pool television coverage