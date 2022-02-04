Funeral service set for Bakersfield teen killed in hit and run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Memorial services for Angel Berumen are now set for later this month. The family told 23ABC that the public is welcome to come and celebrate his life.

The services will be held on Tuesday, February 22nd at 10 a.m. at Basham Funeral Home on Niles Street.

According to police, on January 25th the 16-year-old was on his way to school when he was reportedly hit by a red car that drove away, leaving him unconscious near Niles Street and Brentwood Drive.

Berumen was taken to a local hospital for treatment where he later died after being on life support.

Anyone with information is asked to contact California Highway Patrol at (661) 396-6600.