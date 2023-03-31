Future of Ag Summit takes place in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO0 — The Future of Ag Summit that took place Thursday in Fresno showed farmers what working in the future could look like.

During the event, they discussed what California policy provides for farmers, producers, and ranchers as a response to the recent climate changes.

One of the speakers at the event joined 23ABC Thursday morning and shared what some of her favorite topics are that could potentially interest some of Kern County's farmers.

"I'm particularly, obviously interested in the soils and water management aspects of the conversation, but we're talking about everything from the business aspects and economics to how you can build essentially a smart farm, and thinking about how we integrate technology even more into our agricultural working lands," explained Dr. Jennifer Pett-Ridge.

They also discussed possible opportunities to support farmers to transition to more carbon-friendly practices in a way to increase their profits.