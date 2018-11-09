Garces Memorial High School honoring veterans today

Sydney Isenberg
9:26 AM, Nov 9, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Garces Memorial High School will be honoring past, present, and future veterans today.

U.S. Army veteran Justus Lindsey will be the guest speaker. After the presentation, all veterans present will receive a Saint Sebastian medal. 

The ceremony will be held in the Garces Memorial High School quad at 11:15 a.m. today. Garces Memorial High School is located at 2800 Loma Linda Drive in Northeast Bakersfield.

