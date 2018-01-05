Gary Curneen, head coach of CSUB's women's soccer resigned

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - According to CSUB Athletics, the women's soccer head coach Gary Curneen resigned. He's been the head soccer coach since 2014.

"We would like to express our gratitude to Coach Curneen for his 4 years of service at CSUB", Siegfried said. "Gary has elevated our women's soccer program in a commendable manner and we wish him the best in his future endeavors."



In four seasons, Curneen led CSUB teams to a first post-season appearance at the Division I level, exceeded record number of Division I wins, finished second place in Western Athletic Conference and consistently led the highest GPA in athletics department. In his efforts, Curneen was named the WAC Coach of the Year.



CSUB will conduct a national search immediately for a new head coach in preparation for next season.



