Gas prices beginning to creep back up

(KERO) — Gas prices continue to creep back up. Triple-A is reporting the national average price for a gallon of unleaded gas is now $3.39. That's up about 20 cents from just a few weeks ago.

It's still lower than the record-high prices we faced last summer. But consumer analysts expect the average cost of gas to keep rising as we get closer to February.

According to Triple-A the average for unleaded is around $4.43 in California. That's been steady for several weeks now. In Kern County, they're reporting an average of $4.49 but gas prices vary depending on where you fill up in town.