BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Gas prices continue to climb and it might get worse before it gets better.

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose to a record Sunday for the second consecutive day increasing to $6.39.

The average price has risen 16 consecutive days and 29 of the past 30 increasing a $1.17 during that time. The largest daily increase since July 11, 2015, according to figures from Triple-a and the Oil Price Information Service. The record before Saturday was $6.37 set on June 15th.

The Auto Club of Southern California said several planned and unplanned refinery maintenance issues are to blame.

Governor Gavin Newsom sent a letter to the California Air Resources Board on Friday directing it to take whatever steps are necessary to allow refineries to begin making and distributing winter-blend gasoline, which is cheaper to produce. Stations normally cannot start selling winter blend gas until November 1st.

According to GasBuddy.com the state average for a gallon of regular unleaded is $6.24, the highest in the nation. In Kern County it's averaging $6.17 a gallon.

GasBuddy says the cheapest gas can be found at Union Village on South Union Avenue for $4.77. However, the Union Village station reset the price early Monday morning at $5.79, over a dollar more than what's listed on the website.

Be sure to double-check those prices by calling ahead.

And in light of the high gas prices, you might want to consider another form of transportation. The Kern Council of Governments is asking you to participate in its Commute Kern Rideshare Week 2022 program from October 3rd through the 7th and consider alternative transportation options like carpooling, bicycling, and more.

Tuesday, GET bus and Kern Transit invites you to join them for an event thanking those who use their services. It runs from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the downtown depot. Another event will be held at CSUB's new depot from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

And all those who rideshare this week are invited to register on CommuteKern.org to log your trip for a chance to win a bicycle from Snider's Cyclery.