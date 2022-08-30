Gas prices continue to fall

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Gas prices have been falling for nearly three months in a row. Triple-A reports that the national average for a gallon of unleaded is now $3.35, down five cents from last week.

Prices have been falling every week since peaking at more than $5.00 per gallon. One month ago, drivers were paying an average of $4.28 per gallon. The average price this time last year was $3.15.

Here in California, we have the second highest state average in the country at around $5.22, with prices just slightly higher in Kern County at $5.28, though prices vary from station to station.