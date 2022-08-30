Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Gas prices continue to fall

Gas prices have been falling for nearly three months in a row. Triple-A reports that the national average for a gallon of unleaded is now $3.35, down five cents from last week.
Gas Prices (FILE)
Posted at 8:44 PM, Aug 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 00:32:35-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Gas prices have been falling for nearly three months in a row. Triple-A reports that the national average for a gallon of unleaded is now $3.35, down five cents from last week.

Prices have been falling every week since peaking at more than $5.00 per gallon. One month ago, drivers were paying an average of $4.28 per gallon. The average price this time last year was $3.15.

Here in California, we have the second highest state average in the country at around $5.22, with prices just slightly higher in Kern County at $5.28, though prices vary from station to station.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living

With Host Ryan Nelson