Gas prices expected to go up another four cents by July

Johana Restrepo
12:28 PM, Feb 21, 2018

William Walker
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Drivers could be paying even more to fill up their tanks soon, after gas went up 12 cents just last year in November.

If approved by the State Board of Equalization, gas prices could go up another four cents by July.

Gas Buddy shows that gas prices in Bakersfield are at an average of $3.24 a gallon. That's up from $3.13 at the end of January.

Prices in Bakersfield are higher than they have been since 2015.

