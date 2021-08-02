Gas prices in Bakersfield continue to rise

(KERO) — If you are heading to the pump, expect to pay more for gas.

According to GasBuddy, the price has gone up by another 6 cents per gallon. That means you will be paying around $4.26 per gallon at the pump. That is based on a survey of 300 stations in Bakersfield.

The price of gas is 4.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and $1.24 per gallon higher than this time last year, which was also during the height of the pandemic.

The national average price per gallon of gasoline is $3.16. That's up 3.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 98.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

"The downward move in the national average last week was short-lived with the national average rebounding last week on continued strong gasoline demand in the U.S. which has pushed oil prices back up after a brief lull," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "According to GasBuddy data, demand last week set another 2021 high, eclipsing the previous week's record as we head into the prime of the summer driving season. For the next week or two, we may continue to see gas prices inch higher, but once schools begin re-opening and vacation season ends, we'll likely see demand trail off, allowing for gas prices to decline gently heading into Labor Day."

The cheapest gas in Bakersfield is $3.71 per gallon whole the most expensive is a whopping $4.91 per gallon.