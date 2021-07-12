Watch
Gas prices in Bakersfield fall, but still remain over $4 per gallon

Joe Raedle, Getty Images
<p>File photo</p>
Posted at 2:53 PM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 17:53:59-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — According to the website Gasbuddy, the price of gas in Bakersfield has dropped 6.9 cents per gallon over the past week. However, it still remains over 4 dollars.

In a survey of 300 stations in Bakersfield, the average price of gas was $4.13 per gallon. This is 9.4 cents more than a month ago and $1.15 more than a year ago.

As of Monday, the cheapest gas in Bakersfield according to GasBuddy is $3.74 while the most expensive is $4.99. The lowest price in the state $3.56 while the highest is $6.29.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.13. The national average is up 5.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 93.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

