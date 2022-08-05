Geico closing offices in California, including in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you're a customer of Geico you'll no longer be able to get help in person in California after the company closed all its offices, including the one in Bakersfield.

According to the California Department of Insurance, the company closed all its offices in the state but is still selling insurance policies online and through its app.

It's unclear what exactly led to the closures at this time.

The Bakersfield Geico office was located at 2720 Calloway Drive.

23ABC has reached out to the agent who was working at the office but have not heard back at this time.