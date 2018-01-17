GET bus and community partners holding food distribution Friday, January 19

Fog
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - GET Bus has and several community partners will be holding a food distribution on Friday, January 19 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 22nd and Eye Street in Downtown Bakersfield.
They will be handing out bags of non-perishable food along with fresh produce and bread.
The food distribution is on a first come, first serve basis.
There will also be a variety of community resources available for the community.
GET Bus has partnered with CAPK Food-Bank, Community Action Partnership of KernBARC, and Self-Help Federal Credit Union.
The Ridgecrest Police Department has detained two people after reports that a man was on the Burroughs High School campus with a gun.
Women's March Kern County will be taking place Saturday, January 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Rosedale Highway exit on Southbound Highway 99 is scheduled to shut down for about two hours Wednesday morning.