BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The investigation into the recent fire at Golden Empire Transit that destroyed a hydrogen bus and also damaged a fueling station may take months to complete.

This is according to the CEO of Golden Empire Transit, who also says it's still too early to speculate on what happened and the cause of the fire.

The fire happened back on July 18 at around 1:15 in the morning.

It's estimated that the cost of replacing the bus alone will run more than one million dollars.