GET bus reach agreement for labor negotiations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Golden Empire Transit District has reached an agreement for employee benefits. GET bus has been in negotiations for the last month.

The bargaining agreement was negotiated by the Union on behalf of the employees to determine terms of employment, including pay, benefits, hours, leave, health, and safety policies.

The transit district was notified on March 30 that the proposed agreement was accepted by the Union employees.

This means they agreed to adopting the contract and avoiding a strike or new demands.

“The vote represents the strength of the new agreement and allows us to continue our service to the community,” stated Karen King, CEO Golden Empire Transit.

“This contract is a reflection of our commitment to ensure that GET operators and maintenance workers receive a fair wage for the work they do.”