GET Bus to reduce service starting in February due to COVID, staffing shortages

Courtesy of Golden Empire Transit
Posted at 1:58 PM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 16:58:14-05

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Golden Empire Transit says they'll be reducing bus service due to COVID and staffing shortages starting Feb. 6th, 2022.

GET Bus says starting Feb. 6th fixed routes will run from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

On-demand Paratransit will operate for medically necessary appointments only (for doctors appointment, pharmacy and grocery store).

The on-demand service will follow the weekend schedule of running from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

The X-92 to Ikea route will run on a regular schedule.

GET Bus says the changes will be in effect until further notice. Online information about: GET Bus schedules.

