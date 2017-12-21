GET Buses will not operate on Christmas; holiday schedule on New Year's Day

1:05 PM, Dec 21, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - GET buses will not operate on Christmas Day and will be following a holiday schedule on New Year's Day.

The GET bus administrative offices will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

