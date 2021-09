BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Get a free COVID vaccine and receive a complimentary Kern County Fair ticket to use on a future day at this year's fair.

Stop by Kern Public Health's activity and information tent when you enter the fair to get a free COVID vaccine.

Kern Public Health partnered with Kern Medical for the shots and will also have flu vaccines available.

Opening day for the fair is Wednesday, Sept. 22nd and runs through Sunday, Oct. 3rd.