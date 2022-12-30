GETBus is providing free rides to Bakersfield students for the rest of the school year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Golden Empire Transit has received a grant allowing them to offer free rides to all students in Bakersfield, from kindergarten to college, starting in January 2023 and running through the end of the school year in May.

Anyone providing proof of student status, including students at private and vocational schools, will be able to pick up their free GETBus student passes at their school administrative offices when school resumes after the winter break. The student pass will work just like a regular bus pass, but students will have to show their student ID to the bus driver when boarding with a student pass.

For students who don't have a student ID, they can bring proof of enrollment, such as a student schedule, to the GET administrative office at 1830 Golden State Avenue or to the Downtown Transit Station on Chester Avenue in order to claim their student bus pass.

The free student passes are good for fixed route service and On-Demand Paratransit only. On-Demand Microtransit is not included in the free student rides program.

For more information about this and other public transit programs, visit the Golden Empire Transit website.