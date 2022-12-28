Watch Now
GETBus raising fares, expanding services in 2023

Golden Empire Transit is expanding its popular On-Demand Microtransit Service to more riders going to more places in Bakersfield.
Posted at 4:31 PM, Dec 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-27 19:31:25-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Golden Empire Transit is changing some of their fares beginning on New Year's Day, as well as initiating some new services.

According to a press release, the Golden Empire Transit Board approved the new fare structure after an extensive study. Broadly, fares will be going up on Fixed Route Services, On-Demand Microtransit, and On-Demand Reduced Fare Microtransit (formerly On-Demand Assist).

GETBus 2023 fares

The On-Demand Reduced Fare Microtransit is a new addition to the GETBus list of services. Applications for reduced fare programs for riders over 60 years of age and people with low incomes are available at the GETBus website or by calling GET Customer Service at 869-2438.

In addition to expanding access to On-Demand Microtransit, GET is also expanding the range of their microtransit service to cover more of Bakersfield.

GETBus On-Demand service area 2023

More information about fares, On-Demand Microtransit, and other GETBus services is available at the GETBus website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
