GETBus raising fares, expanding services in 2023

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Golden Empire Transit is changing some of their fares beginning on New Year's Day, as well as initiating some new services.

According to a press release, the Golden Empire Transit Board approved the new fare structure after an extensive study. Broadly, fares will be going up on Fixed Route Services, On-Demand Microtransit, and On-Demand Reduced Fare Microtransit (formerly On-Demand Assist).

23ABC

The On-Demand Reduced Fare Microtransit is a new addition to the GETBus list of services. Applications for reduced fare programs for riders over 60 years of age and people with low incomes are available at the GETBus website or by calling GET Customer Service at 869-2438.

In addition to expanding access to On-Demand Microtransit, GET is also expanding the range of their microtransit service to cover more of Bakersfield.

23ABC

More information about fares, On-Demand Microtransit, and other GETBus services is available at the GETBus website.