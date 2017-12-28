GhilaDolci Bakery expects to open first location in Summer 2018

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - GhilaDolci Bakery already sells its baked goods in Bakersfield, but now it will have an official storefront.

23ABC spoke with owner Courtney Ghilarducci-Dendy who says the bakery is currently under construction and should open sometime during the summer of 2018.

You may have already tried her treats at Cafe Smitten or have ordered some specialty creations. Now you will be able to easily purchase cookies, cupcakes, scones and more from this new bakery location.

The storefront will be located at the corner of 19th St. & E St. in Bakersfield.